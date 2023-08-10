VNA Community Services invites you to enjoy Coffee for Caregivers!

A weekly gathering that offers non-professional caregivers an opportunity to connect, learn and access valuable resources, Coffee for Caregivers is a recognition that caregivers play a critical role in our community to provide essential care and support to loved ones. VNA Community Services has curated a suite of resources and referrals as part of a comprehensive program to provide caregivers with the tools and support necessary to navigate their caregiving journey with confidence and compassion.

“We understand the demands that caregivers face, and we are committed to providing a support system that empowers them in their vital roles,” Michael Bennett, Executive Director at VNA Community Services, said. “With the caregiver resources and referrals program, as well as the Coffee for Caregivers events, we aim to create a network of care that enables caregivers to thrive.”

Coffee for Caregivers will be held every Friday at 8:00 a.m. at various coffee shops across Knox County. The first Coffee for Caregivers is Friday, August 11, 8:00 a.m. at Innkeeper’s Coffee, located at 80 N. Seminary St., Galesburg. Experience insightful conversations and community-building. Non-professional caregivers are invited to attend and take advantage of the opportunity to learn more about VNA Community Services’ programs and services.

