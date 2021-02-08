Carl Sandburg approves lease of farmland for its agriculture program

A lease agreement has been approved for 20 acres of tillable farmland on the main Carl Sandburg College main campus in Galesburg that it plans to use in cooperation to further its agriculture program.

The Carl Sandburg College Board of Trustees approved the lease in its regularly monthly meeting on Jan. 28.

The board awarded a three-year lease to Ryan Ricketts of Monmouth for $7,000 per year, with an option to extend the lease for two more years. Ricketts was one of three bidders for the land on the southeast corner of Sandburg’s campus. It had been leased to Munson Hybrids Inc. for $4,031 annually since 2007.

The college plans to work with Ricketts to advance its recently re-established agriculture program. Bidders were encouraged to use the ground as a test plot and asked to describe outreach and education opportunities they could make available to Sandburg students. The college offered an agriculture program for several years before bringing it back in 2019 as a two-semester certificate to meet the needs of students in its district.

The board also approved the use of $64,400 in operations and maintenance funds to replace the HVAC units at the Center for Manufacturing Excellence and Building B on the Main Campus. The money will cover 25% of the total estimated cost ($257,600) of the project. The remaining 75 percent ($193,200) will be paid by the Illinois Capital Development Board.

Additionally, the board accepted a $15,000 grant from the Illinois Green Economy Network to support the replacement of an air handling unit in the college’s computer-server room.