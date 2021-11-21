Carl Sandburg art show features works by 13 alumni

“Adiamorphic” by Josh Dixon is one of the pieces in a show highlighting the work of Sandburg art alumni. The show, “I Did a Thing …,” will be in the Lonnie Eugene Stewart Art Gallery now-Jan. 15. (photo courtesy of Carl Sandburg College.)

Carl Sandburg College’s third art show of the 2021-22 season features the works of 13 Sandburg alumni now through Jan. 15 in the Lonnie Eugene Stewart Art Gallery.

The exhibit, entitled “I Did a Thing …,” will have an opening reception from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday in the gallery in Building D on Sandburg’s Main Campus in Galesburg, 2400 Tom L. Wilson Blvd.

Both the show and reception are free and open to the public. Those in attendance will be required to wear a mask and fill out a brief health-screening survey upon entry.

Many of the former Sandburg arts students featured in the show have gone on to continue their success as students and artists at institutions such as the Massachusetts College of Art and Design, Illinois State University, Southern Illinois University, Knox College and Monmouth College.

Alumni included in the show are Megan Anderson-Voegele, Josh Dixon, Heather Hoadley, Lila Johnson, Jennie Elaine Nichols, Josh Niles, Adam Norvill, Melissa Paris, Joey Peterson, Katy Price, Paige Carlson Rohweder, Madelyn Turner and Erika VanDaele.

Established in 2006 and named for area artist Lonnie Eugene Stewart in 2015, the Lonnie Eugene Stewart Art Gallery has hosted group faculty exhibits, juried student exhibits and the works of area professional artists. For more information, contact Lisa Walker at 309-341-5303 or ldwalker@sandburg.edu.