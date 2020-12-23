Carl Sandburg College accepts grant to give students technology access

The Carl Sandburg College Board of Trustees has accepted a $10,000 grant to provide technology access grants to students in the southern portion of the college’s district.

Funds for the grant came from the Quincy-based Tracy Family Foundation, which in June solicited applications from nonprofit organizations in Hancock and McDonough counties, a news release says.

The Carl Sandburg College Foundation submitted a proposal to include funds as part of its Technology Access for Student Success program, which was created to address gaps in technology access that have come to light during the COVID-19 pandemic.

These barriers have specifically impacted Sandburg students in rural Hancock and McDonough counties, where access to reliable wireless internet can be difficult and expensive.

The technology access grants will be modeled after the Foundation’s crisis grant process. Students in Hancock and McDonough counties will be able to apply for grants of up to $500 for technology support, such as procuring/increasing Wi-Fi capabilities in their home or community or for purchasing equipment to assist with distance learning.

The Tracy Family Foundation grant will provide grants for at least 20 Sandburg students.