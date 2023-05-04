Carl Sandburg College has announced the results of the 34th annual Carl Sandburg College Poetry Contest. Winners were selected in four categories: elementary (grades 1-5), junior (grades 6-8), intermediate (grades 9-12) and adult.
There were 277 total entries in this year’s contest, with 82 poems in the Elementary Division, 105 in the Junior Division, 58 in the Intermediate Division and 32 in the Adult Division. Five elementary schools, six middle schools, nine high schools and two home-schooled students submitted entries. The Adult Division had entries from four states and three Sandburg alumni.
Elementary Division
First place — “Jay…” by Lillian Edwards of Galesburg
Second place — “Superstitions” by Wesley Anderson of Kirkwood
Third place — “Red” by Tristin Williams of Oneida
Honorable mention — “Looking Around” by Marcus McBride of Monmouth
Honorable mention — “I Once Met a Guy” by James Rozny of Galesburg
Junior Division
First place — “Friends” by Jaylie Garrison of LaHarpe
Second place — “A World of Light” by Veronica Sanchez of Galesburg
Third place — “I am” by Abreanna Stevens of Williamsfield
Honorable mention — “Deadly Dancer” by Pola McClure of Galesburg
Honorable mention — “Until I Met You” by Elizabeth J. Martin of Galesburg
Intermediate Division
First place — “The Mind’s Murder” by Julia Evans of Knoxville
Second place — “The Hill I Died On” by Tenley Houzenga of Dahinda
Third place — “Awareness” by Mitchell Parrish of Knoxville
Honorable mention — “Hypocrisy” by Samuel Kirk Watson of Galesburg
Honorable mention — “The Soldier” by Rachel Leary of Little York
Adult Division
First place — “but today…I do” by Gary M. Armstrong of Galesburg
Second place — “Last Day” by Marie Smysor Watson of Galesburg
Third place — “To Me This Is Home” by Sarah Amschler of LaHarpe
Honorable mention — “A Petal of Inception” by Heather Bjoin of Golden Valley, Minn.
Honorable mention — “The Lamppost In The Ocean” by Karisa Warren of Ladson, SC
