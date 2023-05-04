Carl Sandburg College has announced the results of the 34th annual Carl Sandburg College Poetry Contest. Winners were selected in four categories: elementary (grades 1-5), junior (grades 6-8), intermediate (grades 9-12) and adult.

There were 277 total entries in this year’s contest, with 82 poems in the Elementary Division, 105 in the Junior Division, 58 in the Intermediate Division and 32 in the Adult Division. Five elementary schools, six middle schools, nine high schools and two home-schooled students submitted entries. The Adult Division had entries from four states and three Sandburg alumni.

(Carl Sandburg College Poetry Contest winners)

Elementary Division

First place — “Jay…” by Lillian Edwards of Galesburg

Second place — “Superstitions” by Wesley Anderson of Kirkwood

Third place — “Red” by Tristin Williams of Oneida

Honorable mention — “Looking Around” by Marcus McBride of Monmouth

Honorable mention — “I Once Met a Guy” by James Rozny of Galesburg

Junior Division

First place — “Friends” by Jaylie Garrison of LaHarpe

Second place — “A World of Light” by Veronica Sanchez of Galesburg

Third place — “I am” by Abreanna Stevens of Williamsfield

Honorable mention — “Deadly Dancer” by Pola McClure of Galesburg

Honorable mention — “Until I Met You” by Elizabeth J. Martin of Galesburg

Intermediate Division

First place — “The Mind’s Murder” by Julia Evans of Knoxville

Second place — “The Hill I Died On” by Tenley Houzenga of Dahinda

Third place — “Awareness” by Mitchell Parrish of Knoxville

Honorable mention — “Hypocrisy” by Samuel Kirk Watson of Galesburg

Honorable mention — “The Soldier” by Rachel Leary of Little York

Adult Division

First place — “but today…I do” by Gary M. Armstrong of Galesburg

Second place — “Last Day” by Marie Smysor Watson of Galesburg

Third place — “To Me This Is Home” by Sarah Amschler of LaHarpe

Honorable mention — “A Petal of Inception” by Heather Bjoin of Golden Valley, Minn.

Honorable mention — “The Lamppost In The Ocean” by Karisa Warren of Ladson, SC

