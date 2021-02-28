Carl Sandburg College holds health professions career expo

More than a dozen businesses and organizations from the health care industry will meet with job seekers at the Carl Sandburg College Health Professions Career Expo from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday in John M. Lewis Gymnasium on Sandburg’s Main Campus, 2400 Tom L. Wilson Blvd., in Galesburg.

The expo is free and open to the public. Job seekers can talk with representatives from businesses and organizations from the region, explore career fields and learn about Sandburg’s programs of study. For more information, including an updated list of participating organizations, visit www.sandburg.edu/careerexpo.

Because of COVID-19, masks will be required for all attendees and social distancing will be strictly enforced. Attendees will be required to complete a brief health survey upon arrival.

These organizations are scheduled to participate:

· Bridgeway

· Carl Sandburg College

· Compassus Hospice & Palliative Care

· Eagle View Community Health System

· EP!C

· Galesburg Hospitals’ Ambulance Service

· Genesis Health System

· Graham Health System

· Hinchliff-Pearson-West Funeral Directors and Cremation Services

· Legacy Estates and Courtyard Estates of Monmouth

· Marigold Rehabilitation and Health Care Center

· OSF HealthCare

· Seminary Village

· Stone-Hayes Center for Independent Living

· UnityPoint Health Peoria Hospitals

· Watson-Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory

This is the first in a series of smaller, industry-specific events to be held in place of Sandburg’s annual Career Expo. Other upcoming events include an Industrial and Skilled Trades Career Expo on April 15 and a Varied Trades Career Expo on April 23

For more information, contact Tracy Engstrom, coordinator of career development, at 309-341-5246 or tengstrom@sandburg.edu, or visit www.sandburg.edu/careerexpo.