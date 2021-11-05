Carl Sandburg College in Galesburg presents Pulitzer-winning play “Proof”

The Pulitzer Prize-winning “Proof” will be presented at Carl Sandburg College in Galesburg Nov. 11-14.

Carl Sandburg College Theater presents the Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Proof” Nov. 12-14 in the Fine Arts Theater (Room F118) on the Main Campus in Galesburg, 2400 Tom L. Wilson Blvd.

Directed by Sandburg theater instructor Robert Thompson, David Auburn’s play won the 2001 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and Tony Award for Best Play and is a passionate, intelligent story about fathers and daughters, the nature of genius and the power of love, according to a college release.

“Proof” follows Catherine (Kaitlyn Pleshko), who has inherited the mathematical brilliance of her father Robert (Ryan Bowman), but is haunted by the fear that she might also share his debilitating mental illness.

Kaitlyn Pleshko plays Catherine in “Proof”

Caught between a newfound connection with Hal (Jacob Peneueta) — one of her father’s former students — and the reappearance of her sister Claire (Laney Deborn), Catherine finds both her world and her mind growing increasingly unstable. After Hal discovers a groundbreaking proof among the dozens of notebooks Catherine’s father left behind, Catherine is forced to further question how much of her father’s genius or madness will she inherit.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12-13, in addition to a 2 p.m. matinee performance Nov. 14. Masks are required, and spectators will need to complete a brief health screening upon arrival. Tickets are $5 per person and can only be purchased at the door.

The house opens 30 minutes prior to each show. A free preview will be available at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11 for those showing a Sandburg student or employee ID.