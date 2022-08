Carl Sandburg College in Galesburg has announced the names of students who have graduated from the College at the end of the 2022 summer session.

ASSOCIATE DEGREES

ASSOCIATE IN ARTS

Abingdon — Malinda Knuth, Traeton McVey, Douglas Mecum

East Galesburg — Taylor Brewer

Galesburg — Destiny Allen, Mikayla Brockett, Allyson Cordle, Kyra Dunn, Kaden Johnson, Bradley Miller, Brianna Peterson, Alisha Stark

Monmouth — Kyrie Howe, Zebulon Stein, Avery Winking

ASSOCIATE IN GENERAL STUDIES

Galesburg — Allyson Cordle, Veronica Denisar, Mary Powell, Brianna Purcell, Emma St George

Monmouth — John Izquierdo, James Taylor, Juan Vazquez

Roseville — Alexandria Wise

ASSOCIATE IN SCIENCE

Galesburg — Clayton Condreay

Monmouth — James Taylor

Roseville — Alexandria Wise

ASSOCIATE IN APPLIED SCIENCE

Business Administration

Galesburg — Catherine Maurizi

Information Technology & Cyber Security

Monmouth — Glodie Kapesa, Sacre Kapesa

Mortuary Science

Galesburg — Tammy Truong

CERTIFICATES

Cisco Network Security

Monmouth — Glodie Kapesa

Computer Numeric Control Operator

Abingdon — Trevor Baker

Wataga — Matthew Sell

Medical Assisting

Galesburg — Destiny Jones

LaFayette — Rosa Simaytis

Practical Nursing

Galesburg — Shabria Campbell, Hanna Dunton, Tristin Hanley, Rayna Jones, Brooke Montgomery

Monmouth — Samantha Payne

ADVANCED CERTIFICATES

Computer Numeric Control Programmer

Galesburg — Alec Byerly

Wataga — Matthew Sell