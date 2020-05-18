Carl Sandburg College offers free virtual seminars, online classes

Carl Sandburg College’s Corporate & Leisure College in Galesburg announced they are offering free resources to assist job-seekers and those already in the workforce.

The college says it will host a pair of virtual seminars in June on resume writing and job interviewing in addition to offering 10 noncredit, self-paced tutorial online courses.

Virtual seminars

Resume 911: How to Write an Attention-Grabbing Resume

Date: June 8

Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The Resume 911 session will help attendees learn how to make a lasting, positive impact on a prospective employer in a short amount of time and help increase the chance of their resume getting to the top of the stack.

Interview Bootcamp: How to Make Them Want to Hire You

Date: June 15

Time 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The Interview Bootcamp session will go over how body language, posture, etiquette and nonverbal signals play a large role in a successful interview. Attendees will also learn how to answer difficult questions, develop interview strategies, improve their communication skills and reduce stress before a job interview.

Resume 911 and Interview Bootcamp will be held virtually via Zoom videoconference. Tracy Engstrom, Sandburg’s Coordinator of Career Development who is also an academy-certified resume writer and certified etiquette consultant, will facilitate the sessions. Both Resume 911 and Interview Bootcamp are free to attend, but preregistration is required.

For more information or to register for the virtual seminars, contact Carl Sandburg’s Corporate & Leisure College at 309-341-5330 or community@sandburg.edu.

Self-paced online tutorials

The self-paced online tutorials are 10 noncredit courses via ed2go in which students can learn a new skill or sharpen an existing one without having to worry about a grade. Each class is available to students for three months upon enrolling.

Courses include:

Creating Web Pages

Creating WordPress Websites

Fundamentals of Supervision and Management

12 Steps to a Successful Job Search

Keys to Effective Communication

Managing Customer Service

Marketing Your Business on the Internet

Personal Finance

Small Business Marketing on a Shoestring

Individual Excellence

To register, visit Carl Sandburg College’s ed2go page, type the course name in the search bar and create a profile.

For more questions, email community@sandburg.edu.