The nursing program at Carl Sandburg College in Galesburg recently received a major financial boost in the form of a nearly $100,000 grant.

The college’s Board of Trustees accepted the $96,400 grant from the Illinois Board of Higher Education (IBHE) to support the college’s nursing program during its regular monthly meeting last week.

This is the second year in a row that Carl Sandburg College has received a nursing school grant from the IBHE. The grant will support equipment for the new Science & Technology Center’s simulation lab. The lab is expected to be open in time for the 2024-25 academic year. The grant will be used to buy equipment, including cameras and push-to-talk microphones for use by students and instructors. The grant will also be used to cover the cost of the NCLEX exam and end-of-program fees for registered nursing students who are working to complete and obtain their state licensure.

