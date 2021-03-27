Carl Sandburg College sets slight increase in tuition

After keeping tuition rates flat for the past year, the Carl Sandburg College Board of Trustees on Thursday approved a slight increase in tuition for fiscal year 2022.

Tuition will increase $5 per credit hour (from $170 to $175) for in-district students, $7 per credit hour ($255 to $262) for out-of-district students and $8 per credit hour ($284 to $292) for out-of-state students for the 2021-22 academic year, the board determined at its regular meeting, a news release says.

The college kept its tuition rates flat for the 2020-21 academic year to help reduce the financial impact on students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board also accepted bids of $216,334 from Mechanical Inc. for upgrades to the college’s building automation systems and $395,610 from AMP Electrical Services Inc. for electrical system upgrades. The combined total of $611,944 for the two bids is less than the budgeted cost of $800,000 for the projects.