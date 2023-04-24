Carl Sandburg College will host a ceremonial groundbreaking at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, on its Main Campus in Galesburg, 2400 Tom L. Wilson Blvd., to mark the construction of its new Science & Technology Center.

The event will take place at the construction site, near the entrance to Building C. Speakers will include Sandburg President Dr. Seamus Reilly; the Rev. Lee Johnson, Board of Trustees chairperson; Cory Gall, vice president of administrative services; and Eric Johnson, chief advancement officer for the Carl Sandburg College Foundation.

The multimillion-dollar Science & Technology Center is the centerpiece of the most impactful project at Sandburg since the primary construction of the Main Campus in 1969. It will mark the first new building constructed at Sandburg since 2006. Designed by Farnsworth Group and to be built by River City Construction, the facility is expected to open in time for the 2024 fall semester. It will house all of Sandburg’s health professions programs, including its dental hygiene clinic.

For more information, visit here.

WATCH: SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CENTER VIRTUAL WALKTHROUGH