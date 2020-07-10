Carl Sandburg College to offer some face-to-face learning this fall

Carl Sandburg College in Galesburg announced that they will offer several modes of instruction during the 2020 fall semester, including in-classroom, face-to-face learning.

The type of instruction for each course was determined by the faculty and academic leadership as well as the availability of space on campus.

The in-person learning will follow the guidelines under the Restore Illinois plan and from the Illinois Community College Board.

There are also contingency plans in place for the face-to-face learning in case there is a need to discontinue in-person learning.

The type of learning for each course will be listed during registration for classes.

“Our priority as we prepare to enter the fall semester is being able to conduct all our instruction safely for our students, faculty and staff,” President Dr. Seamus Reilly said. “We want to make sure we’re doing everything we can to give our students and instructors the flexibility to choose the type of learning environment that is best for them and that they’re most comfortable with at this time.”

The different methods of instruction for the 2020 fall semester are:

Face-to-Face: Students attend class on a Sandburg campus, Higher Learning Commission-approved location or high school partner site and weekly scheduled class times. Contingency: Classes transition to virtual meetings at a regularly scheduled class time or online with some virtual meetings. If a class includes required fact-to-face components, those will resume on-site in compliance with state of Illinois guidelines.

Blended: Students attend part of the class face-to-face or virtually at scheduled class times while accessing the rest of the content online. Contingency: Face-to-face components transition to virtual meetings at scheduled class times or online with some virtual meetings. If a class includes required fact-to-face components, those will resume on-site in compliance with state of Illinois guidelines.

Multiple modality: Students can choose between face-to-face, virtual or online attendance throughout the duration of the course. Contingency: Class will continue online, with virtual options at scheduled times.

Virtual: Students meet virtually with their instructor at weekly scheduled class times. Requires a webcam, microphone, speakers and broadband internet. Students may access the computer labs on campus following the state guidance or Chromebooks and webcams are available through a loan program with Sandburg's Tech Help desk at (309) 341-5446.

Online: Students access online classes through mySandburg. Online classes do not require weekly face-to-face or virtual class meetings.

Students can register for the fall semester now through August 14 with classes beginning on August 17.

For more information, contact the Sandburg Welcome Center by phone at (309) 345-3500 or by email.