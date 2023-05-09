The Carl Sandburg College Board of Trustees welcomed two new members and elected new officers at its regular monthly meeting May 2 on the Main Campus in Galesburg, according to a news release.

Joshua Gibb of Wataga and Gayle Keiser of Galesburg took their oaths of office after winning seats in the April consolidated election. Gayla Pacheco, who has served on the board since 2009, also was sworn in after being re-elected. Gibb, Keiser and Pacheco were voted to six-year terms.

Resolutions were read commending outgoing trustees Sandra Wood and Bill Robinson for their years of service to the college. Wood had been on the Board since 2011, and Robinson had served since being elected in 2005.

The Board also elected officers for 2023-24. Tom Colclasure was elected chair, DeVone Eurales was re-elected as vice chair and Pacheco was elected to serve as secretary.

