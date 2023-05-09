The Carl Sandburg College Board of Trustees welcomed two new members and elected new officers at its regular monthly meeting May 2 on the Main Campus in Galesburg, according to a news release.
Joshua Gibb of Wataga and Gayle Keiser of Galesburg took their oaths of office after winning seats in the April consolidated election. Gayla Pacheco, who has served on the board since 2009, also was sworn in after being re-elected. Gibb, Keiser and Pacheco were voted to six-year terms.
Resolutions were read commending outgoing trustees Sandra Wood and Bill Robinson for their years of service to the college. Wood had been on the Board since 2011, and Robinson had served since being elected in 2005.
The Board also elected officers for 2023-24. Tom Colclasure was elected chair, DeVone Eurales was re-elected as vice chair and Pacheco was elected to serve as secretary.
In other action, the board:
- Accepted a grant worth $46,728 from the Tracy Family Foundation to support the expansion of Sandburg’s practical nursing program at the Branch Campus in Carthage. Funds will be used to purchase updated training equipment and facilitate the accreditation process for the LPN program at that location. The college previously received $10,000 from the Tracy Family Foundation in 2020 to support student technology needs.
- Awarded contracts totaling $630,200 toward construction of the new Science and Technology Center. Contracts were awarded to CCI Flooring for floor coating and River City Construction for landscaping.
- Accepted bids totaling $187,963 from River City Construction and Dowers Roofing for repairs to the college’s Fitness Center. Work will include interior thermal improvements, exterior flashing repairs and a membrane roofing.