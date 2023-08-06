The Carl Sandburg College Board of Trustees swore in the college’s new chief safety officer at its regular monthly meeting on July 27, a news release says.

Douglas Sampson was hired and took his oath of office at the meeting. Sampson had been employed as a police officer in Yates City and as a paramedic with Galesburg Hospital Ambulance Service. He has training from the Police Training Institute, the University of Illinois and is a certified police officer by the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board. Sampson will head Sandburg’s Department of Public Safety in his new role.

Trustees also accepted a bid of $83,616 from Surface 51 for a brand revitalization and website refresh project. Surface 51 submitted the lowest qualifying bid of the eight that were received. The project will review and update Sandburg’s branding, including its logos, wordmarks and website.

In other business, the Board approved:

Employment of Darin Dunphy as director of TRIO Student Support Services and Gale Scholars advisor, effective Aug. 1.

Employment of Lauren Eurales as Upward Bound Math-Science project advisor, effective Aug. 1.

Employment of Kelli Hand as student services support specialist, effective Aug. 1.

Employment of Patrick McGee as Upward Bound project advisor, effective Aug. 1.

Employment of Le’Andra Mosley as physical plant support specialist, effective Aug. 1.

Employment of Melissa Poole as business office technician, effective Aug. 16.

Resignation of Michelle Erickson as coordinator of veterans and military services/financial aid manager, effective Aug. 14.

Employment termination of Dean Blust as coordinator of public safety, effective June 30.

The Board’s next scheduled meeting is 7 p.m. Aug. 24 on the Main Campus in Galesburg.