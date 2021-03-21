Carl Sandburg medical assisting program earns national accreditation

Carl Sandburg College’s medical assisting program has earned accreditation through the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Programs (CAAHEP), allowing both future and recent graduates of the program to become fully certified.

“Gaining the certificate and the CMA (certified medical assistant) credentials can literally change a person’s life,” said Kris Gray, Sandburg’s dean of health professions, in a news release. “They learn so much in a very short period of time, and they’re an incredibly needed and invaluable member of the health care community because they’re so prevalent in outpatient offices.”

New graduates of the program — as well as alumni from the 36 months prior to accreditation — will be eligible to take the CMA certification exam through the American Association of Medical Assistants, which is the preferred credential of many health care employers. That includes OSF HealthCare, the primary employer of Sandburg’s medical assisting alumni.

“They can move to any state in the nation, and that CMA credential will be recognized that they graduated from an accredited program,” Gray said.

Medical assistants handle a variety of duties in health care settings, including reception, billing, recording vital signs, performing basic lab tests and assisting the physician during the examination and treatment of patients. The median annual wage for medical assistants was $34,800 annually ($16.73 per hour) in May 2019, and employment in the profession is expected to grow 19 percent from 2019-29, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Sandburg’s five-year accreditation cycle lasts through January 2026. The college began the accreditation process in early 2018 and hosted a site visit from the CAAHEP in the fall of 2019. Sandburg had to display that the program was meeting the agency’s curriculum standards and that it housed proper lab facilities. The college had actually renovated one of its labs previous to the site visit, and it is now dedicated solely to the medical assisting and phlebotomy programs.

“The accreditation site visitors came away really impressed with our lab facilities and the equipment our students use to learn and acquire hands-on skills,” Gray said.

Because Sandburg’s medical assisting program does not have limited enrollment or admission requirements, it often serves as an entryway for students who go on to enroll in Sandburg’s other health professions programs such as licensed practical nursing (LPN) and associate degree nursing (RN).