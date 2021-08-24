Carl Sandburg schedules first art show of the academic year

“For Love of Chroma” by Glenn Bodish is one of the pieces in “RSVP: Artists Featuring Artists” from Aug. 30-Sept. 27 at Carl Sandburg College.

Carl Sandburg College’s first art show of the 2021-22 academic year — and first fully in-person show since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic — will feature the works of 15 artists from Aug. 30-Sept. 27 in the Lonnie Eugene Stewart Art Gallery.

An opening reception for “RSVP: Artists Featuring Artists” will be 5-7 p.m. Sept. 10 in the gallery in Building D on Sandburg’s Main Campus in Galesburg, 2400 Tom L. Wilson Blvd. Both the show and reception are free and open to the public. Those in attendance will be required to wear a mask and fill out a brief health-screening survey upon entry.

Sandburg art program coordinator Lisa Walker initially invited two artists to be part of the show. She directed each of them to invite another artist and so on with each one who chose to participate. Artists had to RSVP by a specific date to have their work showcased. The chain of invitations led to 15 artists being featured in the upcoming show:

Les Allen

Glenn Bodish

Cathie Crawford

John Heinzman

Pat Whalen Keck

Hattie Lee

Lynette Lombard

K. Nyame Maison

Carla Markwart

Susanne Nestory

Carol Quell

Colin Sherrill

Steve Sherrell

Brente Wiley

Megan Williamson

Established in 2006 and named for area artist Lonnie Eugene Stewart in 2015, the Lonnie Eugene Stewart Art Gallery has hosted group faculty exhibits, juried student exhibits and the works of area professional artists. For more information, contact Lisa Walker at 309-341-5303 or ldwalker@sandburg.edu.