Two Carl Sandburg College students were named gold medalists at the SkillsUSA Illinois Championships on Saturday in Peoria.

Gavin Gerard of Oneida took first place in the Job Interview category, and Faith Kiprop of Iten, Kenya, won in Technical Computer Applications. As champions in their respective categories, Gerard and Kiprop qualified to compete at the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference from June 19-23 in Atlanta.

More than 2,000 students took part in the state championship event last weekend in Peoria. Gerard and Kiprop earned their way to the state competition through an online state qualifying assessment in February.

The job interview competition includes completion of an application, a preliminary interview with a receptionist and an in-depth interview. Competitors are evaluated on their understanding of employment procedures in the occupational areas in which they are training.

In the technical computer applications competition, competitors perform in teams while demonstrating individual technical skills in installation, configuration and use of Windows, Mac OSX and Linux operating systems as well as one or more integrated office suite packages. The competition also includes an oral presentation, a hands-on skills demonstration and a written examination.

Gerard and Kiprop will be among the more than 5,000 students who are expected to participate in over 100 different trade, technical and leadership career competitions at the SkillsUSA national conference. SkillsUSA serves students at the college, high school and middle school level who are preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled-service occupations and for further education.