Carl Sandburg trustees consider bond issue

A rendering of what the proposed new science and technology center on Carl Sandburg College’s Main Campus in Galesburg would look like from the College’s main entrance on South Lake Storey Road. (image courtesy of Carl Sandburg College.)

The Carl Sandburg College Board of Trustees held a public hearing Thursday evening during its regular monthly meeting on its intent to issue up to $30 million in bonds to support major construction projects at the college.

There were no public comments made or written testimony received for the hearing, according to a news release from the college.

The keystone project funded by the bond issuance would be a new science and technology center that would serve as a new focal point of the campus.

Trustees got their first look at the potential new building at their October meeting. The proposed center would either replace or be adjacent to the portion of Building B that currently houses the college’s automotive technology program. Under each option, Sandburg’s automotive technology program would be moved to the Center for Manufacturing Excellence across the street in Building G.

This aerial-view rendering shows where the proposed new science and technology center would be located on Carl Sandburg college’s Main Campus in Galesburg. (image courtesy of Carl Sandburg College.)

The two-story building would offer views of Lake Storey on the inside edge of the campus in addition to serving as a new, state-of-the-art classroom space and offering a centralized location for the College’s Welcome Center and student services offices, the release says.

Also on Thursday, the board adopted the college’s academic calendar for the 2022-23 academic year. Classes for the 2022 fall semester at Sandburg will begin Aug. 22, and the 2023 spring semester will start Jan. 17. Graduation ceremonies will take place May 17-18, 2023.

In other business, the board approved:

Purchase of a 2021 Massey GC1725ML compact tractor from AC McCartney Equipment for $28,300.

Reimbursement of $215.04 to trustee Rev. Lee Johnson for travel expenses to the Illinois Community College Trustees Association conference Nov. 12-13 in Schaumburg.

Employment of Robert Crawley as academic support services/Americans with Disabilities Act & Section 504 coordinator, effective Dec. 1.

Resignation of Jacob Runge as academic support services/Americans with Disabilities Act & Section 504 coordinator, effective Nov. 26.

Resignation/retirement of Amy Brooks as enrollment services specialist, effective Jan. 31.

Resignation/retirement of Mitchell Ray as coordinator of the Testing Center, effective Dec. 31.

Resignation/retirement of Marjorie Smolensky as associate dean of math and natural sciences, full-time biology faculty, effective June 30.

Resignation/retirement of Jackie Whipple as full-time radiology faculty, effective June 30.

The board’s next scheduled meeting is 7 p.m. Dec. 16.