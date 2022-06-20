Nashville-based artist Carrie Welling will perform at Ca d’Zan House Concerts in Cambridge, Illinois on Thursday, June 23. There will be a potluck dinner at 6 p.m. and the all ages concert starts at 7 p.m. A $10-20 donation is suggested. The concert will be held outdoors, weather permitting. Guests are asked to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. In case of rain, the concert will be moved to the Bishop Hill Creative Commons, located at 309 N. Bishop Hill Street in Bishop Hill, IL.

No stranger to change, Carrie Welling has been navigating life’s twists, turns, demons, and discoveries from an early age. A self-described ‘military brat,’ Welling’s struggle to feel rooted in any one place carved an unharmonious path of heartbreak, doubt, and insecurity that defined her 20s and early 30s, a journey that led to her soul-defining rebirth as an international touring artist who calls Nashville home.

Her bold, sultry voice, reminiscent of Sheryl Crow’s grit, Natalie Maines’ twang, and Stevie Nicks’ heart, is outshined only by the genuine love and connection this natural performer has with her fans. But embracing confidence has not always been easy for this singer-songwriter, who speaks candidly about her battle to be good to herself, and to quiet the inner voice nagging her to be “perfect.” Through the process of creating her latest work, a collection of songs that encapsulate Carrie’s determination to embrace self-love, self-care, and leave the past behind, she’s found a place of peace and healing, recognizing that authenticity and vulnerability is the glue that binds us all.

For more information on the concert, click here. To buy tickets, click here.