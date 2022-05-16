Comedian Carrot Top is taking a break from his Las Vegas shows to perform at the Adler Theatre in Davenport on Thursday, May 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Scott “Carrot Top” Thompson has been making audiences around the world laugh for more than three decades. Since his debut on “Star Search” over 25 years ago, Carrot Top become one of the most recognizable entertainers in the world. Fans have flocked to his award-winning Las Vegas headlining residency at Luxor Hotel and Casino since 2005 to watch the King of Props provoke side-splitting laughter with his current takes on pop culture, music, and headlines of the day in a continually evolving show. His trademark red hair and inventive use of props have earned Carrot Top the titles “Entertainer of the Year” and “Comedian of the Year.”

