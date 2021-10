The wild and zany comedy of Carrot Top is coming to the Adler Theatre!

Carrot Top’s shows are called “a spectacle worthy of most arena rock bands and features lights, music, fog machines, and streamer cannons,” along with his trademark trunks of props, and he has entertained fans all over the world for more than 30 years.

Tickets for Carrot Top go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m. Carrot Top is live at the Adler Theatre Thursday, May 19. For more information, click here.