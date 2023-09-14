This has been the 10th year for Cars and Coffee in LeClaire. The next Cars and Coffee event in LeClaire will be 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. The last one of the season is Saturday, Oct. 21.

It was started in 2014 by LeClaire resident Ted Souhrada, who still is the organizer and administrator of the Facebook group, a news release says.

“I conceived of this group with 17 car guys that I know from the LeClaire and Pleasant Valley area in late 2013, and our first meet was April of 2014 with 32 cars,” he said. “Somehow, today, there are over 3,300 members in our Facebook group, and we’re the Quad Cities’ longest running Cars and Coffee group. How did that happen and where do we go from here? I’m not sure, but we’re enjoying the ride.”

Cars and Coffee LeClaire meets monthly from April through October, usually on the third Saturday of the month, from 8-11 a.m. on the north end of the Levee in LeClaire. It has a remained a casual, no-frills event for this whole time, which is what many really like about the group.

People can bring their favorite ride and join the group on the riverfront in LeClaire for an “all are welcome” social gathering. They are encouraged to grab coffee and breakfast in LeClaire. Two options are Breakfast at Berries and Cody Road Coffee Shop. The event is weather-permitting. It takes really bad weather to discourage the regulars who look forward to seeing old friends and making new ones at the monthly event, the release says.

This show is not limited to any make, model, or age of vehicle. LeClaire’s antique firetruck showed up once, and some boats dock for the show.

If you have a ride you’d like to show off, join the Facebook page here.