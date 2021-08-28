Cars ransacked early Saturday in Bettendorf

From security footage contributed to WHBF

At least four vehicles were ransacked early Saturday at Bettendorf homes, police say.

Sgt. Patrick Mesick told Local 4 News a group of people rummaged through unlocked vehicles early Saturday in the areas of the 3000 block of Windsor Drive and the 4000 block of Greenbrier Drive.

Police received the first call about 4:30 a.m. from a person who saw what they thought was a group of juveniles getting into a car. Three more people called later with similar reports, police said.

A neighbor who asked to remain anonymous shared security video of one incident with Local 4 News. A car pulls up to a parked truck, and four people leave the car, scattering in different directions.

One person tries to open the truck’s front door. Within seconds, they all return to the car and take off in it.

No one was injured, and no vehicles were stolen, Mesick said.

Police ask anyone with more information to call Bettendorf Police at 563-344-4158.