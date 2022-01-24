Cars, trucks and bikes put on a show at the QCCA Expo Center

Car lovers were able to enjoy the annual QCCA Expo Winterfest Car, Truck and Bike Show on Sunday.

This year, there were about 65 cars on display at the exhibition center in Rock Island.

People were able to see all sorts of vintage cars and, after taking it all in, they could vote on their favorites.

“It’s really fun to be here and look at the cars and see the people and have the people enjoy the cars,” said Bruce Cheek, Veterans Car Club of the Quad Cities president.

Show director Robert Junker was pleased by this year’s turnout.

“Had a very good attendance on Friday and Saturday,” said Junker. “So far, Sunday is looking really strong as well.”

If you missed this year’s Winterfest Car, Truck and Bike Show, it will be held again in January 2023.

Learn more about upcoming events by visiting the QCCA Expo Center website or Facebook page.