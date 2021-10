The City of Davenport is hosting a car show this weekend in honor of all fallen heroes.

A free event, the “Rolling on the River Car Show” will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in LeClaire Park.

The Tailfins Band will perform 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the LeClaire Bandshell.

Food vendors, the Freight House Farmers Market, activities and more will be available to the public.

All proceeds will be donated to the Quad City Veterans Outreach Center.