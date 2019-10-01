Carson King raises an estimated $2.95 million for UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital

Earlier today, Carson King announced he’s raised a total of $2,959,336 for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

King’s funds will be used to benefit pediatric patients. He has not yet determined exactly how he would like the hospital to direct the proceeds.

An event honoring all of the generous support and the impact it will have on pediatric patients and their families will be planned for the weekend of the next home game for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Further details will be announced when available.