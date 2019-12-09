Carson King to visit Quad Cities, read to local children

Carson King is making a special appearance on Wednesday, December 11 to read to children of the Quad Cities.

At 3 p.m., the young man who recently donated $3 million to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital will be reading to children ranging from three to five years old at the Friendly House, located at 1221 N. Myrtle Street in Davenport.

Inspired by King’s sole effort to turn a viral moment into a life-changing donation for families, the event was facilitated by United Way as part of their ongoing efforts to stress the importance of early education and volunteerism.

