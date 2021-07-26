Carver Aero acquires Janesville Jet Center

Carver Aero has acquired the fixed-base operator Janesville Jet Center at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport in Janesville, Wis.

In addition to Janesville, the company operates FBOs in Muscatine, Davenport and Council Bluffs, Iowa, a news release says.



“We have three key initiatives with the Janesville FBO,” said Carver Aero CEO Guy Lieser. “One is to work with existing airfield businesses and tenants to determine what opportunities exist to benefit all. A second is to offer services not currently being offered, such as aircraft maintenance, avionics and charter services with our fleet of turboprops. Finally, we believe smaller airports should be contributors to the local economy and be

an integral part of the community.”

“The Janesville FBO fits into our business strategy to expand into smaller communities throughout the Midwest, and this acquisition expands our footprint into Wisconsin,” said Peter Limberger, chairman of Carver Aero, and co-founder and Chairman/ CEO of CL Enterprises, the holding company for Carver Aero. “This airfield can accommodate higher volumes and larger planes,” Limberger said. “That means greater opportunity.”

About Carver Aero

Owned by CL Enterprises, and based in Davenport, Iowa, Carver Aero provides corporate and general aviation services in the Midwest, including charter flights, corporate pilot services, airplane maintenance, avionics, part 141 flight training, fuel services, and aircraft storage.

About CL Enterprises

Based in Peru, Ill., CL Enterprises is the family holding company for businesses owned and managed by husband and wife Peter Limberger and Inga Carus. Both are pilots.