Carver Corner controversy in Muscatine

A 7.4 acre plot of land in Muscatine has people wondering what will go in the space.

Carver Corner is located near the riverfront and about a mile from the Business District.

Its prime location makes it a desirable location for development.

A social media post about what will go in the land caused some confusion and the city is trying to set the record straight.

What exactly will go in the land is up for debate.

“Provide economic development to the city,” said Jodi Royal-Goodwin, director of community development.

The owner of A Guy and a Grill is located across the street from Carver Corner. He has hopes of what he wants to see in the space – like a community center.

“Large functions, wedding receptions, or community events,” said John Morford. “You could have a farmers market. Any kind of development over here will help the business by generating traffic and you know make people come to this area a little more absolutely.”

Upcoming city council meetings will focus on finding a developer for the project to get a better idea of what will go on this land.