UAW workers at Locals 180 and 807 who work for Case New Holland Industrial rejected the last, best and final offer from the company on Saturday.

As the strike continues, the United Auto Workers bargaining committee will meet to discuss next steps to take with CNHI, according to a statement on the UAW Facebook page.

Last week, according to a press release from the United Auto Workers website, CNHI presented “an upgraded last, best and final offer. The UAW Bargaining Committee has decided to bring this offer to the members of Locals 180 and 807 for a vote.”

UAW workers for CNH Industrial in Burlington went on strike at noon on May 2, 2022, after the company failed to present an agreement that met member demands and needs, officials said.

“Our members at CNHI strike for the ability to earn a decent living, retire with dignity and establish fair work rules,” Chuck Browning, vice president and director of the UAW’s Agricultural Implement Department, said earlier in a UAW statement.

According to its website, Case New Holland Industrial is “a world-class equipment and services company that sustainably advances the noble work of agriculture and construction workers.”