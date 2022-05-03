UAW workers for CNH Industrial in Burlington went on strike at noon, May 2, after the company failed to present an agreement that met member demands and needs.

“Our members at CNHi strike for the ability to earn a decent living, retire with dignity and establish fair work rules,” Chuck Browning, Vice President and director of the UAW’s Agricultural Implement Department, said in a Monday UAW release. “We stay committed to bargaining until our members goals are achieved.”

UAW President Ray Curry said the almost one million UAW retirees and active members stand in solidarity with the striking workers at CNHi. “All UAW members are united with UAW CNHi workers,” Curry said.

Curry noted that, “UAW CNHi members have worked through the pandemic after the company deemed them essential, to produce the equipment that feeds America, builds America and powers the American economy. They are a strong united union voice on the picket line they can make a difference for working families here and throughout the country.”

Over 1,000 members at CNHi locations in Racine, Wis., and Burlington set up pickets.

“Our members are working in solidarity and ready to hold out and fight for a contract they believe meets their needs,” said Ron McInroy, director of UAW Region 4. “Our members and their families appreciate the community support they have already gotten. Strikes are never easy, but the fight for better working conditions at work is worth it.”

CNH is the manufacturer of Case and New Holland construction equipment.

The current six-year labor agreement at both the Burlington (UAW Local 807) and Racine (UAW Local 180) facilities expired at midnight on April 30. The agreement covers about 1,100 hourly employees.

“We recognize the union’s decision creates high anxiety among our represented employees in Burlington and Racine, as well as our other employees, our customers, and our community,” CNH Industrial North America spokeswoman Rebecca Fabian said in a release from the company.

“We remain committed to reaching an agreement, and we are working to resolve this issue,” she said. “We will continue to negotiate in good faith and trust that the union will do the same.”