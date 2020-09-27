Case of Clinton man accused of holding woman against her will set for pretrial conference

A Clinton County pretrial conference is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Thursday for a Clinton man accused of holding a woman against her will.

Jarmaine Douglas, 36, faces charges of first-degree burglary – persons present – inflicts bodily injury and and false imprisonment after an Aug. 1 incident.

Douglas, who has pleaded not guilty, is being held in Clinton County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond.

According to the arrest affidavit:

A Clinton woman reported Douglas, uninvited, came to the 500 block of 3rd Avenue North about 2 a.m. Aug. 1.

She tried to close her interior door while telling Douglas he wasn’t welcome there. Douglas pushed the door open, knocking her to the ground. The woman stood up and tried to make her way to the front porch while screaming for help.

Douglas grabbed her, pulled her back inside her house and they both fell to the floor. Then Douglas stood up and locked the door.

He took her cell phone from her so she couldn’t call the police. She asked Douglas not to hurt her and to stop touching her.

While Douglas confined the woman to her home against her will, she convinced him to let her use to the bathroom.

She went to the bathroom, opened the bathroom window and screamed for help. Douglas grabbed her by her arm, pulled her back inside and pushed her to the floor.

She begged Douglas to leave her home and not hurt her. Douglas chased her into her bedroom and cornered her in a chair.

The woman said Douglas started rubbing her back and kissing her head. She pushed Douglas away, but the woman said Douglas pushed against her. She was scared Douglas was going to sexually assault her.

Douglas began using his phone to record the attack. For the next two hours, the woman begged Douglas to leave her home and not to touch her.

The woman said Douglas refused to leave because he knew she was going to call the police.

Eventually, Douglas told her if she would hold his hand and walk him to the door then he would leave. She walked Douglas to the door while holding his hand, then Douglas demanded a hug and a kiss.

The woman begged Douglas not to make her hug and kiss him. Douglas refused to leave until the woman gave him a hug and kiss. When he put his hand down her shirt she pushed his hand away.

Douglas told her she “should be thankful he isn’t making her (have sex with him.)”

Douglas kissed her and he said he would be back, telling the woman “not to even think about calling the cops.”

The woman said she suffered pain and bruises as a result of the attack, and that she left her home and was in hiding for five nights because she is “scared to death for (her) life.”

The woman has returned home but refuses to leave her home after dark because she is scared of Douglas