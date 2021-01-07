Casey’s launches campaign for Rock Island schools

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Casey’s kicked off the New Year with a month-long giving campaign to support Rock Island teachers and students by giving back to local K-12 schools.

All throughout January, Casey’s customers can round up their purchases to provide funding for projects and initiatives at accredited K-12 public and private schools in Rock Island, a news release says. Also, $1 will be donated for every online or in-app purchase of a LIFEWTR brand drink and a Mega Slice, up to $50,000 total.

The fundraising initiative follows Casey’s launch of its Cash for Classrooms program last fall, which awards grants for physical improvements, material needs, teacher support and community engagement initiatives.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story