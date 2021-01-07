Casey’s launches campaign for Rock Island schools

Casey’s kicked off the New Year with a month-long giving campaign to support Rock Island teachers and students by giving back to local K-12 schools.

All throughout January, Casey’s customers can round up their purchases to provide funding for projects and initiatives at accredited K-12 public and private schools in Rock Island, a news release says. Also, $1 will be donated for every online or in-app purchase of a LIFEWTR brand drink and a Mega Slice, up to $50,000 total.

The fundraising initiative follows Casey’s launch of its Cash for Classrooms program last fall, which awards grants for physical improvements, material needs, teacher support and community engagement initiatives.