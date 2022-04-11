Casey’s — the third largest convenience store retailer and fifth-largest pizza chain in the nation — is opening a new store in Muscatine this week.

Located at 4071 S. Highway 61, the store opening celebration—complete with in-store specials and Casey’s handmade pizza—will be Thursday, April 14, 2022. In addition, Casey’s is “Here for Good” by providing guests with a convenient place for fuel, snacks and freshly prepared foods, and being a positive force in the community, according to a company release.

“At Casey’s, our purpose is to make the lives of our guests and communities better each day,” Casey’s president and CEO Darren Rebelez said in the release. “We’re excited to welcome our neighbors to our new stores where they can find everything they need to keep their day going, including our delicious handmade pizza, snacks and drinks, and other daily needs.”

The new Muscatine store will offer guests the chance to try Casey’s Favorites with $1 Single Topping Pizza Slices, 50-cent Casey’s Donuts, and $1 Medium Fountain Drinks or Coffee during their Grand Opening celebration.

The 4,122-square-foot store will be open seven days a week, from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. It will offer a six-gasoline pump island setup with the following fuel types: 87E, 87C, 91C and diesel. In addition, the new store will have Casey’s delicious, made-from-scratch pizza, bakery items, breakfast sandwiches and burritos, full-service free-brewed coffee station, and more.

In addition to quality food, fuel and service, guests can join Casey’s Rewards, which provides guests the ability to earn points on everyday purchases and redeem them for Casey’s Cash or fuel discounts. Guests will earn 10 points for every full $1 spent on eligible purchases in-store, online or over the phone.

At the pump, guests will earn five points for every full gallon of fuel purchased. In addition to being the easiest way to order Casey’s handmade pizza, the app gives guests access to special offers and discounts on the things they buy every day.

“We are constantly listening to our guests so we are meeting their needs and giving them a reason to visit Casey’s every day,” said Casey’s chief merchandising officer, Tom Brennan. “In addition to great products, we offer guests a fantastic loyalty program – Casey’s Rewards – where they can earn and choose how they use the points the get when they shop with us.”

Casey’s Rewards members can also turn points they have earned into a donation to local schools through the Cash for Classrooms initiative. To join the program and start earning, visit caseys.com/rewards or download the Casey’s app for iPhone and Android.