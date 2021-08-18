CASI cancels 2021 St. Patrick’s race

The Center for Active Seniors has canceled the 2021 St. Patrick’s Race & 5K Run presented by Vibrant Credit Union.

“For 39 years, CASI has taken great pride in providing the best race experience possible for our runners, sponsors, supporters and volunteers,” a Facebook post says. “After consulting with the county health department, our sponsors and our Board, we at CASI just don’t feel we are able to provide the high-quality race experience you have come to expect.”

If you have already registered for the race, which was set for Aug. 28, your registration has been automatically transferred to the 40th Anniversary St. Patrick’s Day Race, which will be held on Saturday March 12, 2022, the post says. Those who want refunds should email info@casiseniors.org.

“We are heartbroken to have to cancel this event,” the post says. “We are grateful for your patience and understanding as we navigate this novel virus.”