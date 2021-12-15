CASI invites QC seniors to come celebrate the holiday season

CASI wants to celebrate the glorious season with you at some fun events for seniors!

In a release, CASI announced the following activities:

Drums Alive – Monday, December 20, 12:00-12:30 p.m. – $2.00 for the class

– Monday, December 20, 12:00-12:30 p.m. – $2.00 for the class Fun, choreographed workouts to music using drumsticks, stability balls and your own power! This class is designed to help right and left brain coordination and increase activity all while having fun! Class can be modified for all levels and abilities.

December Birthday Celebration – Tuesday, December 21, 1:00 pm

– Tuesday, December 21, 1:00 pm We’d love to celebrate your birthday! If you have a December birthday, please join us for cake, ice cream and FUN! Reservations are needed by December 15, so let us know today that you are coming!

Christmas Wednesday Night Bingo – Wednesday, December 22, 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

– Wednesday, December 22, 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. Come celebrate the holidays with us and maybe win some extra prizes along the way! We’ll be giving away bingo “goodies” as well as holiday hams!

December Movie Matinee – Here Today – Tuesday, December 28, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. – $2.00 per person

– – Tuesday, December 28, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. – $2.00 per person When veteran comedy writer Charlie Burnz meets New York street singer Emma Payge, they form an unlikely yet hilarious and touching friendship that kicks the generation gap aside and redefines the meaning of love and trust.

CASI will be closed Friday, December 24 and Monday, December 27 so that staff and members can enjoy the holidays. CASI will also be closed Friday, December 31 and Monday, January 3 to ring in the New Year with family and friends. CASI staff and members will return Tuesday, January 4, ready for 2022.

CASI, located at 1035 West Kimberly Road, Davenport, is offering free membership through June 2022. For more information about CASI and its programs, click here or call (563) 386-7477.