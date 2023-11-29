Each year hundreds of Quad City-area older adults go without meals, gifts, and companionship because they lack family, friends and financial resources, a news release says.

The Center For Active Seniors, Inc. (CASI) is working with Quad City area senior service agencies and senior living facilities to ensure that older adults are not forgotten about this holiday season through the Senior Secret Santa program.

The success of this program is not possible without the support of area businesses and individuals. The goal is still the same: To make a difference in the lives of the community’s most vulnerable older adults. It is easy to be a part of the gift giving program.

Wish tags are available now through Monday on the CASI Giving Tree.

All gifts and gift tags must be returned to CASI by Friday, Dec. 8, to CASI, 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA 52806.

For more information, call CASI at 563-386-7477 or email info@CASIseniors.org.