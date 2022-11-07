Dreaming about a weekend getaway? CASI’s latest drawing may be just what you need!

CASI is selling 100 tickets for $100 each for a chance to win one of three Glorious Get Away prizes. The lucky winner will get to choose the perfect vacation. The packages not chosen will be auctioned off immediately following the drawing. Tickets are on sale now and will be available until 100 are sold. The drawing will be held at 8:30 p.m. during the Holiday Hat Bash on Thursday, November 17. The winner does not need to be present to win.

The three Get Away Vacation packages include:

1) “You Pick” Weekend: A 2–4-night stay at one of several Bluegreen Resort properties. Resort options include Aruba, Aspen, Savannah, New Orleans, Las Vegas, Gatlinburg, Myrtle Beach, several options in Florida, Chicago, Branson, New York City, San Antonio, Wisconsin Dells and Peoria, AZ. Dates will depend on availability at the resort. Travel to the resort is not included. Must be 18+ years of age.

2) Colorado Condo at Keystone: A 4-night stay during May 2023 at a lovely condominium in Keystone, CO. Beauty abounds with hiking trails and full rivers, and it’s located on a beautiful river. The condo has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Underground heated parking is included. Will need to be reserved soon after the Hat Bash.

3) Historic Galena Territory: Spend two wonderful nights at Vista View in Galena, IL. The home has three bedrooms, each with a king sized bed and three full bathrooms. The lower-level bedroom also has a queen sized bed. This home sits on the 11th hole of the Eagle Ridge South Golf Course with a hot tub overlooking the course – perfect for stargazing at night or taking in the sweeping views of the Territory during the day. This package includes a $100 gift card to Fried Green Tomatoes in Galena and a LEXUS to use during the stay. Blackout times for this package are Christmas week 2022, Martin Luther King Jr. weekend (Jan. 13-16, 2023) and Presidents weekend (February 17 – 20, 2023). The package must be used by May 25, 2023.

Only 100 tickets will be sold and are available at the CASI front desk during business hours, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. CASI is located at 1035 W. Kimberly Road in Davenport. Tickets may also be purchased by phone using a debit card by calling (563) 386-7477 during business hours. Ticket holders should write their name, phone number and e-mail on the ticket stub. Get Away packages must be chosen at the time of purchase. The drawing will be held during Holiday Hat Bash on Thursday, November 17 at 8:30 pm.