CASI seeks year-end donations to benefit local seniors

As 2021 winds down, the Quad Cities Center for Active Seniors is taking the time to reflect on the past 12 months.

“At CASI, we are grateful for every gift of your time, talent and treasure invested in supporting Quad Cities seniors. Thank you for your generosity throughout the past year,” said the center in a news release. “2021 has been a year of revitalization and hope for CASI, and we’ve witnessed incredible support and gratitude for the things that bring our community joy. We look forward with enthusiasm to what 2022 will bring our way.”

The center is getting a jumpstart on the new year by seeking monetary gifts.

“This is the perfect time for reflecting on all that we have been given this year, and consider a gift to CASI before year end to provide critical funding for the coming year,” said the center.

To help with plans for year-end gifting, CASI reminds the community that it will be closed on the following dates:

Friday, Dec. 24

Monday, Dec. 27

Friday, Dec. 31

Wednesday, Jan. 5

Those seeking gifting assistance outside office hours are asked to leave a message on the center’s voicemail at 563-386-7477, ext. 229, or email Sue Rector.

Gifts mailed through USPS must be postmarked by Dec. 31, 2021, to be credited in 2021.

Online gifts can be made until 11:59 p.m. CT on New Year’s Eve here.

“Please let us know if any gifts you plan from more complicated instruments such as stock, IRA distributions or electronic fund transfers, as these may require extra time and coordination to arrive at CASI before Dec. 31,” a news release says. “If you would like assistance in choosing where to share your generosity this year, please contact us. Thank you again for ensuring generosity always lives here in the Quad Cities region for area seniors! We look forward to working with you in 2022.”