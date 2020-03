CASI announced that they are cancelling their St. Patrick’s Day 5k race in downtown Davenport that was scheduled for Saturday, March 14.

This is the first time in its 38 year history that the event has been cancelled. The difficult decision was made after discussions with the health department, city leaders and race sponsors, who all felt it is in the best interest of the community to cancel the event.

CASI will look at opportunities to reschedule the race for a later date.