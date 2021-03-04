CASI St. Patrick’s Day Race postponed, Blarney Bash taking place this spring

The pandemic is once again affecting the CASI St. Patrick’s Day Race. One year after being canceled, this year’s race is being postponed to August 28, 2021.

The race is the largest fundraiser for the organization that works on behalf of Quad Cities area seniors, so instead, CASI is holding the Blarney Bash 2021 virtual online auction this spring.

Participants can bid on great packages starting on Thursday, March 11, at noon with bids closing on Saturday, March 13, at 6:30 p.m.

Proceeds from the virtual auction will go directly to support CASI’s programs and senior services.

To register for for the Blarney Bash or see a few examples of the great packages, visit this website. More packages will be added in the coming days.

CASI can also be followed on Facebook for more information and updates.