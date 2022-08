The Center for Active Seniors Inc. will have an ice cream social from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at the Center for Active Seniors, 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport.

The Bob Gaston New Horizons Band, The Golden Tones Chorus, and The Silver Linings Bell Choir will perform from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, in Celebration Hall.

The ice cream and music will be free.