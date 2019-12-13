Cast of ‘Frozen Jr.’ to host public meet and greet, fundraiser tonight

The ‘Frolicking Frozen Fundraiser’ will begin 6 p.m. tonight in the lobby of the new Center for Living Arts location on 19th Street in Rock Island. (Britni Moses, OurQuadCities.com)

Rock Island’s new Center for Living Arts Theater is kicking off their final sold-out weekend of “Frozen Jr.” with a special cast meet and greet and public fundraiser tonight.

The “Frolicking Frozen Fundraiser” will begin 6 p.m. in the lobby of the theater, located at 220 19th Street in Rock Island, right next to QC Coffee and Pancake House and across from Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse.

Fans of “Frozen” will have the opportunity to meet and take pictures with live Elsa, Anna and Olaf prior to the 7 p.m. sold-out show.

Treats will be provided, and a donation box will be set up. All proceeds received will benefit the theater’s efforts to reach young students in the Quad Cities.

Anyone from the public is welcome to attend the meet and greet and make donations. Being a ticket-holder of any of this weekend’s “Frozen Jr.” performances is not mandatory.

More information about the Center for Living Arts is available on their website.