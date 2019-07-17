Castro talks reform, equality at Davenport meet-and-greet

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Julian Castro capped off his day of campaigning at the League of United Latin American Citizens.
Castro shared his plans to make America the smartest, healthiest, fairest and most prosperous nation to more than 100 people.
The former housing and urban development secretary said opportunities need to be equal for everyone. He wants to reform education, healthcare and the police system.
Castro went on to condemn President Trump’s “go home” comment.
He says everyone needs to work together.
“I think you and I know that we’re going to be a better America, a stronger America, if all of us — no matter what the color of our skin or our background or how long we’ve been in this country — work together to create that America,” Castro said.
Castro’s campaign raised $2.8 million in the second quarter. He didn’t raise the most money, but he had the highest percentage of small dollar donations. The average donor gave $22.