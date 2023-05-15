The Castrol FloRacing Night in America will roll into Davenport on Wednesday, May 17. The event is presented in conjunction with Sixteen Race Promotions, a news release says.

Castrol FloRacing Night in America will bring the best dirt late model racers in the country to Davenport Speedway. A payday of $23,023 will go to the A-feature winner.

The cars and stars of both the World of Outlaws Late Model series and the Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model series will be on hand to compete. The FloRacing streaming service has scheduled their events so that there are no scheduling conflicts with either series.

Also racing on Wednesday will be IMCA Modifieds. Davenport Speedway will not be racing on Friday, May 19.

The pit gate opens at 1 p.m., the grandstand at 5 p.m.. hot laps are at 6:30 pm, with racing to follow.

Grandstand tickets for the Castrol FloRacing Night in America are $35 for adults, children (ages 5-12) are $10, and age four and under are free. Pit passes for adults are $45. Pit passes for age 12 and under are $20.

The Davenport Speedway is at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds on West Locust Street in Davenport.