On Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 at approximately 5:30 a.m., the Davenport Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 2700 Block of Concord.

The department responded with five apparatus and one command vehicle for a total response of 16 personnel, according to a Monday release. The first arriving crew found smoke coming from the attic and front door. Crews encountered a moderate amount of smoke and flames in a bedroom that was quickly extinguished.

Crews set up ventilation to remove the large amount of smoke in the structure. All occupants were out of the house at the time of fire department arrival. One cat was found deceased, two others are still missing, officials said. The Red Cross was notified and provided services to the occupants.

No injuries were reported by civilians or firefighters. MidAmerican Energy assisted with controlling of utilities. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Any additional information related to this incident will be released by the Fire Marshal.