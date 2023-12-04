A cat was saved after an early morning fire in rural Burlington today, according to a news release from the City of Burlington.

Both the Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments were called to the 11000 block of Highway 99 in rural Burlington at about 1:50 a.m. on December 4. Burlington firefighters arrived by 2 a.m. and discovered flames coming from a mobile home trailer, the release said. The owner of the mobile home was not home at the time, but three roommates were able to escape safely. Firefighters were able to revive the family cat.

There were no working smoke alarms in the mobile home and the structure is considered a total loss, according to the release. The cause of the fire was determined to be improperly discarded smoking material, and it has been ruled accidental. There were no injuries reported and firefighters cleared the scene at 3:51 AM. The mobile home was not insured.

Eleven firefighters were on site between the two departments and were assisted by the Danville Fire Department, Gladstone Fire Department, REC Electric, Alliant Gas and the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Department.