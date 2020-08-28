Catch a movie at the ballpark

Movie night can come with scenery as the River Bandits will be showing classic movies on the big screen at Modern Woodmen Park through the end of September.

Paul Kleinhaus-Schulz, Assistant General Manager for the Quad City River Bandits, joined Local 4 News to fill us in.

Tickets can be purchased at the Modern Woodmen Park box office Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., by calling the main office line at 563-324-3000 or online here.

Here is the movie schedule:

Friday, August 28 – Transformers

Saturday, August 29 – Step Brothers

Friday, September 11 – Batman

Saturday, September 12 – The Big Lebowski

Friday, September 25 – Minions

Saturday, September 26 – Sonic the Hedgehog