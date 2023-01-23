Grab the sticky geckos, break out the duck cakes, and call the grannies! It’s time to meet the Heeler family, who will be coming to the Adler Theatre on June 14- 15 with the Bluey live show, “Bluey’s Big Play the Stage Show!” The Emmy Award-winning animated preschool series, which airs on Disney Junior, Disney Channel and Disney+, will be coming to the Adler Theatre for two shows. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 27 at 10 a.m. here or at the Adler Theatre Box Office, 136 E. Third Street in Davenport. A limited number of VIP experiences will be available. Learn more here.

Fans of all ages will get to see Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chilli as they’ve never seen them before, as the Heelers embark on their very first live theater show in the U.S. featuring puppetry, live actors and iconic sets. Based on an original new story written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, “Bluey’s Big Play the Stage Show” contains new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush.

“After seeing the amazing reaction the show received during its Australia run, we are delighted to bring this standout live theater show to U.S. audiences,” said director Rosemary Myers of Windmill Theatre Co. “We know how much love there is out there for Bluey and are thrilled and honored to translate these brilliant characters into the three-dimensional world and to share this special experience with fans throughout America.”

The series follows Bluey, a six-year-old Blue Heeler dog who loves to play and turns everyday family life into extraordinary adventures that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways. Bluey has won the hearts of kids and parents worldwide since the show premiered in Australia in October 2018. Bluey is the number one kids show on broadcast television in Australia and is the most-watched series ever on ABC iview. In June 2019, BBC Studios made a global broadcast deal with Disney to premiere Bluey in all territories outside Australia, New Zealand and China and it’s watched in over 60 countries. Since March 2021, the show has been the number one most watched TV series with kids ages 2-6 in the U.S.